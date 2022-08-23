Packers waive Vernon Scott, move Kylin Hill to reserve/PUP

Getty Images

The Packers are making roster moves with a pair of injured players as part of their second round of cuts this summer.

According to multiple reports, the team is waiving safety Vernon Scott with an injury designation and moving running back Kylin Hill to the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Scott hurt his shoulder in the team’s preseason game against the Saints last Friday. Scott, who played 18 games for the Packers over the last two seasons, will revert to injured reserve if he is unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Hill tore his ACL last October and will be ineligible to play in the team’s first four games. He had 10 carries for 24 yards and one catch for five yards last season.