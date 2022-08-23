Packers waive Vernon Scott, move Kylin Hill to reserve/PUP

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 14 Preseason - Texans at Packers
Getty Images

The Packers are making roster moves with a pair of injured players as part of their second round of cuts this summer.

According to multiple reports, the team is waiving safety Vernon Scott with an injury designation and moving running back Kylin Hill to the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Scott hurt his shoulder in the team’s preseason game against the Saints last Friday. Scott, who played 18 games for the Packers over the last two seasons, will revert to injured reserve if he is unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Hill tore his ACL last October and will be ineligible to play in the team’s first four games. He had 10 carries for 24 yards and one catch for five yards last season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Packers waive Vernon Scott, move Kylin Hill to reserve/PUP

  1. That is a very talented roster and now the very hard task of cutting good football players rears its ugly head.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.