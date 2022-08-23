Panthers put Matt Corral on injured reserve

Getty Images

After Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in last Friday’s game, word was that he would likely miss the rest of the season.

That became official on Tuesday. The Panthers placed Corral on injured reserve and going on the list ahead of the cut to 53 players eliminates the possibility that he can be activated during the regular season.

Corral was a third-round pick this year and was set to play behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. P.J. Walker is now the third quarterback, but its unclear if the Panthers will holding onto him.

The Panthers also placed cornerback Duke Dawson on injured reserve and waived tight end Jared Scott to set their roster at 80 players.