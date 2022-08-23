Patriots put Ronnie Perkins on IR, Andrew Stueber on NFI list

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers (10) Vs. New England Patriots (20) At Gillette Stadium, Preseason Game
Getty Images

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins didn’t appear in any games for the Patriots after being drafted in the third round of last year’s draft and he won’t be appearing in any games for the AFC East team this season either.

Perkins was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Perkins ended last season on injured reserve after being inactive for the first 13 weeks of the season.

It’s unclear what kind of role Perkins might have had with the Patriots if healthy, but missing two full seasons to start a career makes it hard to make any plans for him in the future.

The Patriots also placed 2022 seventh-round offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the reserve/non-football injury list. He will be ineligible to play in the first four games of the season as a result.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Patriots put Ronnie Perkins on IR, Andrew Stueber on NFI list

  1. touchback6 says:
    August 23, 2022 at 4:20 pm
    Belichick is just incredible at it. Unreal.

    Watch Jack Jones, Marcus and Jon Jones look just fine in NE’s secondary. Forget Jackson, it’s the Jones Boys!

    ——————————

    Yep… Belichick can pick’em….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.