Raiders release Kenyan Drake

Getty Images

On Monday, the Raiders let it be known they intended to release running back Kenyan Drake in a likely effort to drum up some last-minute interest before Tuesday’s roster cut deadline.

But no trade materialized over the last 24 hours. Now the Raiders have made it official, announcing Drake has been released as part of the roster reduction to 80 players.

Drake is still reportedly owed $2.5 million from Las Vegas. He signed a two-year deal last offseason with the club with $11 million guaranteed. But that was with the old regime, with the new one deciding to move on.

Before breaking his ankle last December, Drake recorded 545 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 2021.

The Raiders also announced that they’ve released cornerback Chris Jones, waived receiver Chris Lacy, and waived cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc with an injury designation.

Las Vegas will continue the practice week with a second joint practice with New England on Wednesday.