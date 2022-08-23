Raiders release Kenyan Drake

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 23, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders
On Monday, the Raiders let it be known they intended to release running back Kenyan Drake in a likely effort to drum up some last-minute interest before Tuesday’s roster cut deadline.

But no trade materialized over the last 24 hours. Now the Raiders have made it official, announcing Drake has been released as part of the roster reduction to 80 players.

Drake is still reportedly owed $2.5 million from Las Vegas. He signed a two-year deal last offseason with the club with $11 million guaranteed. But that was with the old regime, with the new one deciding to move on.

Before breaking his ankle last December, Drake recorded 545 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 2021.

The Raiders also announced that they’ve released cornerback Chris Jones, waived receiver Chris Lacy, and waived cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc with an injury designation.

Las Vegas will continue the practice week with a second joint practice with New England on Wednesday.

12 responses to “Raiders release Kenyan Drake

  1. I hope they honor his “contract” and still pay him his due salary.

    I know there are a lot of old timers who are very concerned with contracts being “honored”.

    Or is that just part of the business? Like a talented player leveraging his talents.

    Hmmmmmm, odd that no one defends these players? But some fans will rush to the defense of an NFL team owner to blast a player for asking for what he’s worth.

  3. WoW, no running backs on the Raiders, nor an offensive line. At least they have a 20 million cap hit for a WR when they’re a dime a dozen.

  4. The Raiders previous leadership was actually better than the current (McDaniels the pompous turd) but Gruden/Mayock were responsible for this huge miss. The lack of RBs are going to kill this already struggling offense. The rookie kids they put in there will be destroyed with no OL. Sheesh! What mess the Raiders are.

  5. This is going to sting for the Raiders, lack of RBs on the roster will call for MORE scraping from the bottom of the barrel. I don’t see this team competing the AFC west. Not with all the other teams vastly improving their roster. The Raiders focused everything on Adams, bad move.

  6. Drake will get picked up; probably in the next 48 hours. Hope the Raiders know what they are doing.

  7. YIKES! When does it stop for the Raiders? They have a dark cloud over them the past couple three days. From injuries, to scandals to poor decisions coming to haunt them with the season fresh on the horizon…gonna be a looooooong season in the desert.

  8. @Bostonblows. There is no such thing as “honoring” the contract. The contact is the contract. He has guaranteed money due to him per the contact and he will receive every penny of it despite the fact he got cut.

    Every once in a while you get a contract dispute like Antonio Brown, he got his contract voided as a result of his antics. That language was in the contract so the Raiders were able to void it. In the case of Drake and 99.9% of every player cut they go by the contact. If there is guaranteed money he gets it, any monies not guaranteed they dont get.

  9. @ Supercharger Drake was a bad move, he never impacted the Raiders like they thought he would, agreed failed move. However Jacobs is a top 10 back in this league. Dont let your Chargers colored glasses fool you LOL.

  10. @GavinNewsomeDestroyingCali, Time will tell which group was better Gruden/Mayok or McDaniels/Ziegler, however your wrong on the RB room. Lots of vets not rookies. Jacobs, Bolden, and Abdullah have a combined 20 years exp. the lone rookie will be White. McDaniels believes in lots of veteran backs so the RB room is solid. Your right the OL is the weak spot. Again time will tell how that shakes out.

  11. Drake being released isnt going to impact the Raiders season. Bolden and Abdullah are capable backups to Jacobs. The rookie white brings in the possible future. The RB room is in solid shape. Drake just isnt a great runner especially between the tackles, very inconsistent. He’s a great receiver out of the backfield. Then there are the intangibles that we will never know like work ethic and locker room presence.

    Cant wait for this season to get started. So many new faces, new offense, new defense.

    ++++++++++

    You mean top 23 back….clueless

    Top NFL RBs in 2022 | 11-32
    11) Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders
    12) Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
    13) Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    14) AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers
    15) Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
    16) Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
    17) Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
    18) Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
    19) J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
    20) Michael Carter, New York Jets
    21) James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
    22) James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
    23) Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

