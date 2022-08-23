Report: Bears waiving Dazz Newsome

The Bears have to get their roster to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. and one of the moves they’re making reportedly involves a member of their 2021 draft class.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Newsome was a sixth-round pick last year.

Newsome also failed to make the team out of camp last year, but signed to the practice squad and wound up appearing in three games during the regular season. He caught two passes for 23 yards and returned six punts for two 75 yards in those contests.

The Bears have not announced any moves for this round of cuts yet, but there will be word from the team on Newsome and others by the end of the day.

  1. Too many screw-ups the first two PS games. A low-round pick of the prior GM’s is going to have no margin for error with the new regime. He may come back to the practice squad but I wouldn’t bet my own money on it.

