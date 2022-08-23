Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility

Getty Images

Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and a preseason game this week. They’re also reportedly seeing Bates.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Bates is at the team’s facility on Tuesday. There’s no word on whether he’s officially signed his franchise tag tender and there were reports that he would not play out this season under its terms, but that view may have changed with the start of the season less than three weeks away.

If Bates signs it, he’ll be guaranteed $12.91 million for the 2022 season and be on track for free agency next year. Signing it would also position him to move on to the practice field to jumpstart the process of getting himself ready to be on the field against the Steelers in Week 1.