Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun

Getty Images

The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three.

Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He did not play in either of the team’s two preseason games.

The Steelers made Oladokun their final draft selection, picking him in the seventh round. He began his career at South Florida and finished it at South Dakota State with a stop at Samford in between.

The Steelers also announced they cut linebacker Genard Avery, receiver Christian Blake, running back Mataeo Durant and kicker Nick Sciba.

The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53 games in his career with the Browns and Eagles. He appeared in 16 games with 12 starts in Philadelphia last season.