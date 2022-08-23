Steelers’ starting quarterback job could be determined by preseason finale

Posted by Mike Florio on August 23, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh is Mitch Trubisky‘s to lose. And he still may end up losing it.

On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin said that the final preseason game, against the Lions on Sunday, will be significant to determining a number of spots in the starting lineup.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com asked Tomlin if that included the quarterback position. Tomlin said, simply, “Yes.”

The unofficial depth chart continues to be led by Trubisky, followed by Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. But Pickett has generated plenty of reasons to believe he could handle the job that, inevitably, he’ll have.

The safer course is to go with Trubisky, since it’s easier to change from him to the rookie first-rounder than the other way around. Regardless, Tomlin has made it clear that he hasn’t made up his mind.

Whoever wins the gig will have two weeks to get ready for the regular-season opener, at Cincinnati. And if it’s Pickett, he’ll make his national (streaming) debut on Thursday, September 22, at the Browns.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Steelers’ starting quarterback job could be determined by preseason finale

  1. Unless Mitchy comes out and throws a bunch of INTs, holds them ball too long and takes unnecessary sacks and generally looks like he did all too often in Matt Nagy’s system, he’s the opening day starting QB. But I could see Kenny passing Rudolph on the depth chart. As a Steelers fan I am really hoping that Mitch continues to look like the competent QB I believe him to be. Kenny’s a great story but I would prefer he gets a year’s experience behind Mitch winning 11+ games. Shut up. I can dream.

  2. Whoever wins that job, they’d better hope the defense can hold opponents to single digits every week

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.