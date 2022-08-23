Steelers’ starting quarterback job could be determined by preseason finale

Getty Images

The starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh is Mitch Trubisky‘s to lose. And he still may end up losing it.

On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin said that the final preseason game, against the Lions on Sunday, will be significant to determining a number of spots in the starting lineup.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com asked Tomlin if that included the quarterback position. Tomlin said, simply, “Yes.”

The unofficial depth chart continues to be led by Trubisky, followed by Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. But Pickett has generated plenty of reasons to believe he could handle the job that, inevitably, he’ll have.

The safer course is to go with Trubisky, since it’s easier to change from him to the rookie first-rounder than the other way around. Regardless, Tomlin has made it clear that he hasn’t made up his mind.

Whoever wins the gig will have two weeks to get ready for the regular-season opener, at Cincinnati. And if it’s Pickett, he’ll make his national (streaming) debut on Thursday, September 22, at the Browns.