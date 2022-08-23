Texans place John Metchie on reserve/non-football illness list

Getty Images

The Texans placed rookie receiver John Metchie on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel report.

Metchie said last month that he expected to miss the 2022 season after a leukemia diagnosis.

The 44th overall selection was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), the most curable form of leukemia. APL has complete remission rates of 90 percent and cure rates of approximately 80 percent and even higher among low-risk patients, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game. His ACL recovery was on track before his diagnosis.