Tom Brady “came back firing on all cylinders” in Monday’s practice

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate said it was “definitely weird” for the team to practice without quarterback Tom Brady over the last couple of weeks while Brady was attending to personal matters, but it didn’t take long for things to get back to normal on Monday.

Brady returned to the team and hit the practice field for the first time since August 11. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that “every pass was perfectly placed between the numbers” and added that the quarterback’s presence seemed to lift other players to better performances than they’d had in other practices.

That’s similar to the review that Brate gave of Brady’s first day back on the field.

“Pretty much as expected,” Brate said. “Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in. Yeah, if anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders. Yeah, we’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on.”

It’s not overly surprising that a player with Brady’s experience would step back into the huddle and make it look like he’s been there the entire summer, but it was surely a relief to the Bucs to see things play out that way.