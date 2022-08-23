Travis Jones is expected to miss three-to-five weeks with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens third-round pick Travis Jones suffered a knee injury during Baltimore’s Sunday preseason game and head coach John Harbaugh previously said it wouldn’t keep him out for a “really extended period of time.”

Now there is a more specific timetable for the young defensive tackle’s return.

Harbaugh said on Tuesday that Jones will be out somewhere in the range of three-to-five weeks.

“With that kind of an injury, it’s pretty normal,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “It happens a lot, that injury — kind of a sprain kind of a deal. So, it just depends on how fast he recovers and how good he looks when he comes back.”

Jones got hurt in the fourth quarter of the game, with Harbaugh originally noting Jones had hyperextended his knee.

Baltimore selected Jones at No. 76 overall out of UConn.