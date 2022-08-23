Tyler Linderbaum returns to practice

Posted by Charean Williams on August 23, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum returned to practice Tuesday, 19 days after injuring his foot, Clifton Brown of the team website reports.

Linderbaum still is expected to start after the Ravens traded up to select him with the 25th overall selection. The Ravens open the season Sept. 11 against the Jets.

Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month that Linderbaum “doesn’t make very many mistakes.”

Receiver Tylan Wallace, who missed last week with a knee injury, also was back to work with teammates Tuesday.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson, who signed with the team this week, participated in his first practice with the Ravens.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) remained sidelined.

“Ronnie and Tyus have both gone really hard with the conditioning,” Harbaugh said. “I watched Ronnie out here before practice with the trainers. He looks like he’s in really good shape and Tyus looks like he’s in really good shape.

“Could you speed it up a little bit if they looked really great at practice? You probably could. We’ll just have to see how it goes and see how they feel. A lot of it is how the player feels at that point.”

The Ravens also practiced without running back Mike Davis, defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee), wide receiver James Proche II, cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams, tight ends Nick Boyle and Charlie Kolar, offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Daniel Faalele and outside linebacker David Ojabo.

