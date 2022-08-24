Andy Reid: “We’ll see” if Patrick Mahomes plays against Packers

Getty Images

The Chiefs close out the preseason against the Packers on Thursday night and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has confirmed that the team will not be playing quarterback Aaron Rodgers at all in that game.

Rodgers has not played at all this preseason, which is the opposite of the way the Chiefs have handled things with Patrick Mahomes this summer. He’s started each of their previous games and gone 18-of-26 for 222 yards and three touchdowns in three possessions.

That seems like it’s enough to say that Mahomes is in form heading into the regular season, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday that he hasn’t made a decision about whether Mahomes will join Rodgers in being an observer this week.

“We’ll see,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “He’s been practicing, so how long and all, I haven’t made up my mind on all that. He’s been going and doing everything.”

If Mahomes does sit, the next time we’ll see him will be in Arizona on September 11.