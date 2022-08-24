Brandon Staley: J.C. Jackson had the ankle procedure for his peace of mind moving forward

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that cornerback J.C. Jackson will miss two-to-four weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

On Wednesday, head coach Brandon Staley provided a little more clarity on the situation, telling reporters that Jackson first felt discomfort in his ankle two-and-a-half weeks ago. While Jackson initially pushed through it, the ankle was not improving, so he opted to get what Staley called a “minor procedure.”

“It’s more of a comfort level when he will decelerate at times,” Staley said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “It’s just more about his peace of mind moving forward, to do it now. That’s what he wanted to do and we supported that.”

Staley added that Jackson’s ankle issue is not structural and the cornerback will return when the surgery wound has healed.

“He tried the rehab part of it and an injection and he just felt like if we can get this thing done that he’s going to be full speed and there’s no turning back,” Staley said. “And again, I can’t state it enough, there’s not an injury with his ankle.”

If Jackson is only out for two weeks, then he’ll return in time for the Chargers’ season-opener against the Raiders. But Los Angeles has a quick turnaround for Week Two, as the team will head to Kansas City for Thursday Night Football.

The Chargers signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal in March.