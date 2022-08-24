Collin Johnson tore his Achilles Wednesday

Getty Images

Collin Johnson‘s strong bid for a role in the Giants wide receiving corps came to an end on Wednesday.

Johnson was carted off with a right leg injury during the team’s practice seassion and the Giants announced a short time later that he suffered a torn Achilles. Johnson will likely go on injured reserve and miss the 2022 season.

Johnson joined the Giants as a waiver claim last year and caught 11 passes for 105 yards in 12 games. He also had a role on special teams during his first year with the club.

The Jaguars drafted Johnson in the fifth round in 2020 and he had 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

Johnson’s loss leaves the Giants with Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, David Sills, Wan'Dale Robinson, Richie James, Alex Bachman, C.J. Board, Keelan Doss, and Marcus Kemp.