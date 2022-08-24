Colts confirm torn Achilles for Rigoberto Sanchez

Getty Images

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to miss the 2022 season after an injury in Tuesday’s practice.

Fears that Sanchez tore his Achilles when he went down while running sprints at the end of the session were confirmed by the Colts on Wednesday.

Sanchez was heading into his sixth season as the team’s punter. He averaged 45.1 yards per kick over his first five years and also handled kickoff duties for the team.

The Colts do not have another punter on the roster, but that should change soon. Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone told reporters that the team worked out punters on Thursday morning and are conducting physicals with an eye on signing one of the participants.