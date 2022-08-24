Commanders claim Wes Martin off waivers

Getty Images

The Commanders set their 80-man roster on Tuesday and they made a couple of changes to it on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have claimed guard Wes Martin off of waivers from the Jaguars. Defensive back Channing Stribling was waived in a corresponding move.

Martin is a familiar face to the Commanders. He was a 2019 fourth-round pick in Washington and started 10 of the 25 games he played over his first two seasons. He was signed off of their practice squad by the Giants last September, appeared in seven games and then landed in Jacksonville as a waiver claim this spring.

If Martin makes the Commanders, he won’t have to wait long for a chance to see the Jags. Jacksonville will be in Washington to kick off the regular season.