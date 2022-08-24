Davante Adams focusing on earning his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been a first-team All-Pro two years in a row, and that has him thinking about the legacy he’s going to leave in the game of football.

Specifically, Adams told The Pivot, he’s thinking about joining the exclusive fraternity of wide receivers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Adams said he put the number 29 on his alarm clock to remind himself first thing every morning that he’s trying to join the 29 current receivers in the Hall of Fame.

“I want to be in the Hall,” Adams said. “There’s only 29 at my position in that, and I’ve got that on my alarm clock when I wake up.”

Adams said he doesn’t know precisely what kind of resume he’ll need to convince the Hall of Fame voters to put him in Canton, but he believes that between what he accomplished with the Packers, and what he will accomplish with the Raiders, he’ll do enough to warrant consideration.

“It’s always been a goal,” he said. “If I am where I am now, and I know I can continue to build that, I’ve got a chance.”

At age 29, Adams hasn’t done enough yet to earn enshrinement in Canton. But if he plays in Las Vegas like he played in Green Bay, he’ll get there.