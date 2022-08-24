Davante Adams: Mere presence of Aaron Rodgers at OTAs elevates teammates

Posted by Mike Florio on August 24, 2022, 11:11 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The comments weren’t made in response to the recent claim from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that his decision to ditch OTAs has no impact on the development of the team’s young receivers. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams said something that directly undermines Rodgers’s position that his involvement in offseason workouts wouldn’t have helped the young players get better acclimated to the NFL.

In an interview with The Pivot podcast (recorded last Wednesday), Adams explained that Rodgers has the “the Michael Jordan effect” on teammates. Like Jordan, Rodgers makes other players better simply by being present. And Adams specifically used Rodgers’ presence at OTAs to illustrate the point Adams was making.

“You would always notice in OTAs . . . there would be times he wasn’t practicing, and you would just notice people start to like, not fall off [by] not practicing hard, but it wasn’t the same as when Aaron is out there,” Adams said. “Like you don’t even think about it, you know what I’m saying? It’s like somebody doing something versus like with nobody watching-type thing. You’re obviously gonna run a little harder [if] your coach is watching you. So it was kind of that type of effect, and he made me a better player out of that, because the consistency came from that.”

The young receivers were deprived of that, with Rodgers skipping OTAs again in 2022. Would they be better off if Rodgers had been there? They definitely wouldn’t be worse. And although OTAs are voluntary, Rodgers currently makes more than any other player in the entire league. Also, he hopes to add to his legacy with another Super Bowl win, at a time when Adams chose to leave the Packers for the Raiders. Why wouldn’t Rodgers have been there, given the value of his mere presence?

Rodgers can say whatever he wants to justify doing whatever he wanted to do when the team’s new receivers were getting their feet wet. But Adams has blown that argument out of the water. Rodgers is the riding tide that lifts all boats. It would have been much better for the young receivers if he’d chosen to attend offseason workouts.

21 responses to “Davante Adams: Mere presence of Aaron Rodgers at OTAs elevates teammates

  2. If he missed OTAs to prioritize his ayhuasca journey and as he described that makes him feel like a better human, and if by extension that extends or improves his run of greatness then that could end up being as valuable as the improvement he may have inspired among his WRs.

    But it stands to reason he could have and therefore should have scheduled that around OTAs

  4. Rodgers is dead wrong. His ego says he doesnt need the work but his brain doesnt realize his newbies do and they need him. If he cant get this then I guess he aint the genius some think he is.
    This guy is so into himself he cant think straight, its always been about him. I still say this will be his worst year on record.Lack of OTA’s will bite him in the _________

  5. He’s the face of the franchise, the captain of the team. The first thing you need to do in order to effect leadership, be present.

  6. Wait. It’s important for young receivers to get reps with their QB? Well, at least one person doesn’t know this.

  7. Rodgers and Brady are cementing into their legacies that they dont love football as much as they love ayahuasca and the bahamas.

  9. Learned it from Brady. Why BB walked. That simple.

    Once Diva-itis sets in whether it’s Randy Moss in 2010 or Welker in 2011, or then Brady with his antics that apparently go a ways back, it’s all over.

    NE is a Diva Free zone.

    GB made a massive mistake in not trading Rodgers.

  10. Bottom line? Rodgers should have been at the OTA’s. How does he expect to develop a rapport or chemistry with the new guys if he skips them? It’s easier to blame the rookies, I guess.

  13. There’s a reason Rogers only has one ring, despite so many people thinking he’s this super human qb. His arrogance. He skips ota’s, chooses not to trust new receivers, complains about the roster constantly,blames everyone for losses. With his talent, he should be right behind Brady on rings, but he’s his own worst enemy.

  14. Aaron Rodgers makes me sick. I hope he fumbles on his first drive this season. What a crybaby.

  15. “But Adams has blown that argument out of the water.”

    Not really.
    Hyperbole. Coaches are their for that…

  16. If the OTAs provide even a slight improvement in the chemistry between QB and receivers, then he needs to be there. Most other QBs in the league are prepared to do whatever is necessary to win, but for Rodgers only if it’s convenient. He is physically and definitely mentally past his peak. He has become anything but a role model and leader. Glad he’s not my QB.

  17. Davante is not going to say anything bad about AR. You can be guaranteed that this statement was not meant to be a criticism of AR. In fact, by comparing AR to Jordan Davante is praising him.

  18. Just stop with this nonsense. Rodgers skipped OTAs last year and still won the league MVP just fine.

    Until it fails, you have ZERO proof that Rodgers skipping OTAs has any effect on team offense because he has already shown it didn’t matter in 2021.

  19. yea, that really affected the team last year. 13-4 during the season. If only he would have showed up for OTAs they may have gone 14 and 3 and won the division. If only….

  20. Another indictment of the Jordan Love draft pick fiasco. He doesn’t have the skills to motivate teammates in OTA’s?

  21. I can understand what Adams means by the “Michael Jordan effect”. Rodgers is a lot like Jordan, and not in a good way. The arrogance is unreal.

