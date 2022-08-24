Dee Eskridge sees no leader in Seahawks quarterback battle

USA TODAY Sports

In 2012, when then-rookie Russell Wilson won the starting job over veteran Matt Flynn, many regarded the decision as a gutsy one by coach Peter Carroll. It actually wasn’t; the team collectively knew Wilson had emerged as the far better option.

This year, Carroll still hasn’t made a decision on a starter, because no one has seized the job. And, as illustrated by Wednesday’s comments from receiver Dee Eskridge, the players apparently aren’t lining up behind anyone, yet.

“Both of the guys there are doing a great job,” Eskridge said, regarding Geno Smith and Drew Lock. “Both of their leadership skills are great and obviously they are handling their business on the field, so it’s and interesting race, but I am behind both of those guys.”

Of course, Eskridge may simply be keeping his actual thoughts to himself. He gains nothing by supporting the wrong horse publicly. But the simple truth could be that it remains very close between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

The competition continues on Friday night, when Smith starts against the Cowboys but Lock plays “a lot.” If a clear winner doesn’t emerge then, Carroll will have a tough decision to make. And it could be that whoever wins the job will simply be the first one to lose it.