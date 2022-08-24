Deion Jones practices for first time this summer

Getty Images

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is finally off the physically unable to perform list.

Jones took part in practice for the first time this summer on Wednesday. He had shoulder surgery this offseason.

There was word early in the offseason that the Falcons would move on without Jones, who has a cap hit of more than $20 million this season. Releasing him offered little cap relief, however, and trade talks did not result in a deal.

Returning to full health can’t hurt Jones’ appeal, but it remains to be seen if the team would continue trying to deal the veteran at this point or if they will just move forward with him as a key part of their defense.