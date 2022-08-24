DK Metcalf on dealing with defenses mentally taking him out of game: “Watch and see”

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is a special talent. The kind of talent that requires defenses to take special steps to neutralize him.

That has included opponents trying to take Metcalf out of the game mentally, harassing him both physically and verbally.

On Tuesday, Metcalf was asked whether he believes he’s better prepared for such tactics.

“Yes sir,” Metcalf said, via the transcript of his press conference circulated by the team.

So what will he do to counter these effort?

“Just watch,” Metcalf said. “I mean I can’t really give you an answer for that. I’m going to show you how I won’t let it affect me.”

Beyond stopping opponents from taking extra measures Metcalf out of games, the Seahawks need to take extra measures to get more out of Metcalf. He need to be used so much more broadly than running a pass route, trying to get open, and hoping the quarterback notices him and acts accordingly. The ball can be placed in his hands with sweeps and screens and handoffs, making him into a Deebo Samuel-type presence in an offense that needs a post-Russell Wilson kick in the ass.

Metcalf will get a chance to test out the techniques for keeping his head in the game in the preseason finale against the Cowboys. He said he’s supposed to play this week, but he’s not sure how many reps he’ll get. During the Week Two game against the Bears, Metcalf joked that he was mad at coach Pete Carroll for giving Metcalf only three plays.