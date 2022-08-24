Duane Brown, other Jets starters will play this week

USA Today Sports

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown took a big step at Jets practice on Wednesday and he’ll take another one on Saturday.

Brown participated in team drills for the first time since signing with the Jets earlier this month. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he thought Brown looked good and was happy to see the projected starting offensive line together on the field.

Saleh will have another chance to see it against the Giants on Saturday. He said Brown and the team’s other starters will be in lineup for the preseason finale.

The plan is for those players to play at least a quarter and up to a half. The team will also have a joint practice with the Giants this week as they work to get ready for their Week 1 date with the Ravens.