Eagles trading Ugo Amadi to Titans

Getty Images

Defensive back Ugo Amadi is on the move again.

But at least this time, he’s coming home.

After he was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia just last week, the Eagles are trading him to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia and Tennessee will also swap late-round picks as part of the deal.

Seattle picked Amadi in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in all 17 games with seven starts for Seattle last season, recording an interception, six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss. He was on the field for 55 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 49 percent of special teams snaps in 2021.

Amadi was born in Nashville and attended John Overton High School.