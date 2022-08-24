Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers

Getty Images

The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday.

Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.

Moore went undrafted out of Tennessee-Martin in 2020 and signed with the Ravens. He spent time on the team’s practice squad the past two seasons but never played in a regular-season game.

The Giants lost receiver Collin Johnson to a torn Achilles earlier in the day.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, David Sills, WanDale Robinson, Richie James, Alex Bachman, C.J. Board, Keelan Doss and Marcus Kemp remain on the Giants’ roster at the position.