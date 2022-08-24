Is Jalen Ramsey back to full speed after shoulder surgery? “Not yet”

Getty Images

The Rams opted not to put cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the physically unable to perform list after offseason shoulder surgery, so that he could participate in practice. And he has.

That said, he’s still not back to 100 percent.

Ramsey was asked on Wednesday whether he’s up to full speed after the recent procedure.

“No, not yet,” he said. “Not yet. Not yet. But I will be when the time is right. That’s what is important to me, honestly. I’m just being careful right now. I still haven’t been doing a lot of techniques just to try and play a little light, not attacking at the top of the route like I usually would, just certain techniques. I won’t get into all of that. But I’ll be there when the time is right.”

The time is right in 15 days, when the Rams host the Bills and Ramsey will be expected, from time to time or all night long, to neutralize Stefon Diggs.