Jameis Winston: I’m feeling better every single day

USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a foot injury during training camp, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returned to 11-on-11 drills in practice earlier this week.

Winston said in his Wednesday press conference that he’s feeling “a lot better” as New Orleans gets ready for its final preseason matchup against the Chargers on Friday.

“I’m feeling better every single day,” Winston said. “Yesterday, I could run a little bit more and move around a little bit more, because that’s part of my game. So I’m getting better every day.”

Winston said part of why he was held out was to prevent further injury elsewhere in his lower body from overcompensating — particularly his surgically repaired knee.

“It’s not a major injury,” Winston said. “We don’t want anything else to spring up just from me using one side more.”

Winston tore his ACL midseason in 2021 but said he “wholeheartedly” trusts his knee now.

“When I’m on the field, I’m not thinking about anything besides executing and leading the Saints to a victory,” Winston said. “Injury is not even in my mind.”

There’s a chance Winston could play against the Chargers on Friday — and the quarterback said he’d like to play. But either way, Winston said he’ll be ready for the team’s season opener against the Falcons on Sept. 11.