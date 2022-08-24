Jerry Jones indicates Michael Gallup will be able to play during first four weeks of season

Getty Images

The Cowboys don’t know for sure when wide receiver Michael Gallup will be able to return from last year’s torn ACL. But it’s likely to be very early in the regular season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated today that the Cowboys will put Gallup on the 53-man active roster for the start of the season, and not the physically unable to perform list. If he were on PUP, Gallup would have to miss at least the first four games of the season, but Jones indicated the Cowboys will put him on the active roster and he’ll play sooner than that.

“The strategic way that we handle this at cutdown will let him get to the club actively as quick as he can,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones’ comments come after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys feel good about where Gallup’s recovery is. Gallup is not expected to play in Week One, but he should be on the field shortly after that.