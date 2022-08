Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice last week and his journey back to being in playing shape after an appendectomy moved forward again on Wednesday.

Burrow told reporters at his press conference that he will work without limitations in the team’s two joint practices with the Rams this week. That’s a big step for Burrow because he said he’s not feeling all the way back to form yet.

https://wp.me/pbBqYq-cl2U

https://wp.me/pbBqYq-cl2U