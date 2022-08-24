Joe Burrow: Jessie Bates’ return was a nice jolt of energy

Getty Images

Safety Jessie Bates‘ long absence from the Bengals came to an end on Tuesday and his presence had an impact on his teammates.

That was the message from quarterback Joe Burrow when he spoke to reporters at a Wednesday press conference. Burrow said that having Bates back in the fold enlivened the team ahead of this week’s joint practices with the Rams.

“You felt the energy in the locker room when he came back. It was a nice jolt,” Burrow said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Bates was missing because he was upset about not getting a long-term contract after being franchise tagged early in the offseason. He can try again for one next year, but that’s when Burrow becomes eligible for a new deal and the Bengals have made no secret that signing him will be their top priority.

The size of that deal may determine how much longer Bates is giving a jolt to the Bengals, but Tuesday’s return means we know he’ll be doing it for at least one more year.