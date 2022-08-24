Josh Allen, most Bills starters will not play in final preseason game

USA Today Sports

Josh Allen’s next snap of game action will come against the Rams in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that the quarterback will not play against the Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday night. McDermott said most of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out as they look ahead to September 8 and their road date against the defending champions.

Allen was 3-of-3 for 45 yards and a touchdown to Gabriel Davis against the Broncos last week in his only action of this preseason.

With Allen and the starters out of the picture, McDermott said that the game will be a chance for players lower on the depth chart to make an impression and perhaps change the team’s plans for the cut to 53 players that will take place next Tuesday.