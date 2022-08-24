Josh Allen on improving in 2022: I want to own the game of football as much as I can

Posted by Josh Alper on August 24, 2022, 9:14 AM EDT
DENVER BRONCOS VS BUFFALO BILLS, NFL
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved by leaps and bounds over the last couple of seasons and he’s established himself as one of the league’s best players at his position.

Some might think that doesn’t leave much room for continued progress, but Allen is not in that camp. During an appearance on The Adam Schein Podcast, Allen identified areas where he hopes to be better in 2022 than he’s been in the past.

Allen said he wanted to improve his ball placement on shorter throws in order to give receivers a chance to pick up yards after the catch. He then moved on to saying he wants to fully master the chess game against defenses that gets played on every snap and become an extension of head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on the field.

“Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let’s find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let’s work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot. Whether it’s a safety or a corner, finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that and just being a handoff from what coach Dorsey is on the field.”

The prospect of an even better Allen in 2022 is one that must delight the Bills and seeing in come to fruition would likely result in MVP votes for Allen and a good shot at a Super Bowl run in Buffalo.

7 responses to “Josh Allen on improving in 2022: I want to own the game of football as much as I can

  1. Losing a game with 13 seconds left because of arrogance and horrible game management is not good game management from Scott Farkus.

    I would suggest you stop with the constant self promotion, because when you continue to read your press clippings, that’s usually for those who fail in the end.

  2. There really hasn’t been a Josh Allen to play QB before.
    Maybe Big Ben might be the closest comparison, but Allen has better tools, twice the arm, a much faster, better athlete, and obviously light years smarter off the field as well as on..
    Definitely interesting to see where he goes from here.

  5. Josh Allen what a guy
    Selfless, even when he doesn’t have to be. Always dishing credit to his coaches and teammates,
    I have no doubt you will see a bigger, better, more confident Josh Allen. Has nothing to do with press clippings.
    Josh Allen could win the next three Super Bowls and he will still have a chip on his shoulder forever.
    Yet, he is so humble

  6. george1859 says:
    August 24, 2022 at 9:40 am
    ———————

    Sure there has. His name was Brett Favre or even now with Mahomes. Been plenty of mobile QBs who like to roll right and make plays off of broken plays. There’s been numerous QBs who have won a SB who never did at all that fit the mold, who could be good, but not necessarily an all time great.

    Allen is more like a Phillip Rivers type. A good QB, but won’t dominate the league like his fans always claimed.

  7. Was not being able to stop the Bills offense in TWO WHOLE GAMES good game management from the supposed greatest coach of all time?

    That seems almost impossible to do. I wonder if the Bills puntless streak against the Pats will continue this year?

