Kliff Kingsbury: We got what we wanted out of practice with Titans

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Titans were originally slated to have a pair of joint practices this week.

That got trimmed down to one. But Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was happy with the work his team got in on Wednesday.

“I thought lots of good energy. We felt a competitive fire from our guys. I thought they really turned up in the competition, and to go against another team and different people in one-on-ones was really good for them,” Kingsbury said, via José M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “We’ll watch the film, a lot to clean up but I really liked the energy and I liked the way that they competed.

“We got what we wanted out of it. … They embraced it, which is good. That’s what you want to see. We’ve got a competitive group with some great leaders that stepped up and made some plays.”

Romero reports the Cardinals had a solid day on offense and defense, making more plays than their hosts in Nashville. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins stood out with a one-handed catch during one-on-one drills.

Kingsbury said there’s a chance the Cardinals will have more joint practices in the future, though he also pointed out the sessions aren’t for everyone.

“We’ll see if it works out logistically. Kansas City has had a ton of success, they never do it,” Kingsbury said. “I think it’s how you feel about your team each and every year, and your philosophies. But this was good work for us.”

The Cardinals and Titans will play their preseason finale on Saturday.