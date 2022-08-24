Mitchell Trubisky: I’ve done a lot of great things so far

Getty Images

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the third preseason game could be significant in determining Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback.

Veteran Mitchell Trubisky said on Wednesday that he’s expecting to start Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, though he’s unsure how much he’ll play. But to this point, he’s comfortable with what he’s put out there in practices and games.

“It’s been a limited sample, but I think I’ve done a lot of great things in practice, a lot of good throws in the game,” Trubisky said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “Just focus on what we can improve as a unit right now. And that’s staying on the field on third down and then going down and finishing with some points. Especially last game, would like to stay on the field a little bit longer and finish in the end zone. We’re just looking to see what we can improve and keep doing that.

“But, I’ve done a lot of great things so far, and I feel really comfortable with where I’m at and how I’m throwing the football and how I’m learning the playbook and going through all my reads so far.”

Moreover, Trubisky said he’s displayed that he’s capable of leading the team as its starting quarterback to enter the season.

“I think I have, just how I carry myself every day, what I’ve done on the practice field,” Trubisky said. “Would like to do more last game obviously, but hopefully get another opportunity this week to show why I should be. It’s your whole body of work. Everything I’ve done in my career up to this point — what I’ve done in minicamp, the practices at Latrobe, and the preseason games.

“Wasn’t the best showing last week as a unit and for myself, so all you can do is control today and get better from there and that’s what I’m trying to do, and have a great week.”

Trubisky completed 9-of-15 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown in preseason play. He’s also rushed for 14 yards.

But even if Trubisky wins the starting job to start the season, it’s a matter of when — not if — Pickett will take over as Pittsburgh’s QB1. After all, the Steelers did select Pickett with the 20th overall pick in this year’s draft.