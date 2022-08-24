Myles Garrett: I think I should be No. 1 on NFL’s Top 100 players

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 24, 2022, 11:23 AM EDT
Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wants to be recognized as the best player in the NFL.

Garrett was asked about the annual NFL Network ranking of the Top 100 players in the league, the Top 20 of which will be announced on Sunday, and he said he would put himself at the very top of the list.

“I think I should be one, but I mean, I’m not voting,” Garrett said.

Garrett knows he won’t actually be the first player on the list, but he thinks he’s earned recognition as one of the NFL’s top players.

“Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the Top 20. I don’t want to rate myself. I’m not sure,” Garrett said.

Garrett added, however, that he isn’t a fan of comparing himself to other players.

“I don’t like to compare myself to anyone, just because I think I have a lot of different things that I bring to the table, and I don’t think anyone has the particular set of skills I have,” Garrett said.

NFL Network has aired the Top 100 players list since 2011. J.J. Watt is the only defensive player who has been atop the list, being ranked No. 1 in 2015.

17 responses to “Myles Garrett: I think I should be No. 1 on NFL’s Top 100 players

  1. im a Browns fan .. and i think you are over rated .. a game changer you are not !! less talk more big plays is that to much to ask ??

  2. What is he supposed to say? He was asked about it, I am sure most elite players think themselves as being the best. Don’t ask players these questions if you don’t want the answer.

    He isn’t the best player in his division let alone in the NFL.

  4. Lifelong die hard Browns fan since 67. How about you quit disappearing in games. You talk the talk now walk the walk!!

  6. Very good player – no doubt – top of the list – not a chance. The top player in the NFL is going to be a QB – probably ARod

  11. A great DE is important, but QB still the most important position. Why did the browns not make the playoffs last year? Cause Mayfield was injured and didn’t play well. Your play didn’t get the brownies to the playoffs.

  12. I am supposed to be a Browns fan but I am getting to where I can’t stand the parade of detestable characters they’ve had.

  17. I think he has a comfortable lead in the category of helmet swinging – nobody does it better.

