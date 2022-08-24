Myles Garrett: I think I should be No. 1 on NFL’s Top 100 players

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wants to be recognized as the best player in the NFL.

Garrett was asked about the annual NFL Network ranking of the Top 100 players in the league, the Top 20 of which will be announced on Sunday, and he said he would put himself at the very top of the list.

“I think I should be one, but I mean, I’m not voting,” Garrett said.

Garrett knows he won’t actually be the first player on the list, but he thinks he’s earned recognition as one of the NFL’s top players.

“Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the Top 20. I don’t want to rate myself. I’m not sure,” Garrett said.

Garrett added, however, that he isn’t a fan of comparing himself to other players.

“I don’t like to compare myself to anyone, just because I think I have a lot of different things that I bring to the table, and I don’t think anyone has the particular set of skills I have,” Garrett said.

NFL Network has aired the Top 100 players list since 2011. J.J. Watt is the only defensive player who has been atop the list, being ranked No. 1 in 2015.