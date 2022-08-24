Seahawks sign Ronnie Rivers, place Jon Rhattigan on reserve/PUP

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed rookie running back Ronnie Rivers on Wednesday, the team announced.

They needed depth at the position ahead of their final preseason game Friday night.

Rivers, who went undrafted out of Fresno State this year, initially signed with the Cardinals as a college free agent. Arizona waived him earlier this month while reducing its roster from 90 to 85 players.

During his Fresno State career, Rivers set school record for career touchdowns (52) and rushing touchdowns (40). He also set school records for a running back for receptions (150), receiving yards (1,417) and receiving touchdowns (12). River ranks third in school history with 3,417 career rushing yards.

He is the son of former NFL running back Ron Rivers, who also played at Fresno State before going on to spend five seasons with the Lions and one with the Falcons from 1995-2000.

The Seahawks placed linebacker Jon Rhattigan on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to make room on the 80-man roster.

Rhattigan, who made the team as an undrafted rookie last year, injured his knee late last season. He opened camp on the active/PUP list as he worked his way back and now must miss a minimum of four regular-season games before becoming eligible to return.