Sterling Shepard returning to Giants practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Giants got some good news for their receivers group on Wednesday.

Sterling Shepard is coming off the active/physically unable to perform list and getting back to practice.

Shepard avoided going on the reserve/PUP list during roster cuts this week, which would have meant he’d be out for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. He’s recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 15 of last season.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced Shepard would be back at practice in his Wednesday press conference.

“It will be good to have him out there,” Daboll said, via Dan Salomone of the team’s website.

Daboll added that they’ll take things day-by-day with Shepard and see how he responds. The head coach feels Shepard can play both inside and outside at receiver and can create separation for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Shepard is entering his seventh pro season with the Giants. A former second-round pick, Shepard recorded 36 catches for 366 yards with one touchdown in seven games last season.