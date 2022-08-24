Texans release Fabian Moreau

Getty Images

The Texans parted ways with a veteran cornerback on Wednesday.

The team announced the release of Fabian Moreau from their roster. The move comes a day after the Texans made a cut to 80 players and less than a week ahead of the deadline to set an initial 53-man roster.

Moreau signed with the Texans in May. He had five tackles and a fumble recovery in two preseason appearances.

Moreau was a 2017 third-round pick in Washington. He spent four years there and played for the Falcons last season. He has 186 tackles, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 76 career games.