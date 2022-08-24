Titans put Monty Rice on reserve/PUP

Getty Images

The Titans made a trade for cornerback Ugo Amadi on Wednesday and that meant they needed to free up a spot on their 80-man roster to welcome him to Tennessee.

They did so by moving linebacker Monty Rice to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move makes Rice ineligible to play in the first four games of the regular season.

Rice was a third-round pick last season and he made four starts in 10 appearances during his rookie season. He finished out the season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

Rice was credited with 36 tackles before going onto injured reserve. He’ll have to wait until at least the fifth game of the season to add to that total.