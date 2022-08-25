Aaron Donald swings helmet at Bengals’ players during joint practice brawl

Posted by Charean Williams on August 25, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has never gotten involved in legislating joint practice fights, instead deferring to the clubs to punish players. Maybe it’s time.

The Bengals and Rams engaged in an all-out brawl Thursday afternoon to end their work.

A photo posted by Sam Greene, a photojournalist with The Cincinnati Enquirer, shows Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald holding two Bengals’ helmets, one in each hand. And a video from CincyHub shows Donald viciously swinging one helmet before getting knocked to the ground and then being held back. Multiple punches were thrown between the two teams.

Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com wrote on social media that there were “full on roundhouse punches being swung, helmets being slammed on other peoples heads, multiple players joining in. Full on melee.”

“I don’t know exactly what instigated it,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I think in some instances it’s teams defending each other. Fortunately, my understanding is nobody got hurt, and we’ll move on from it. Not going to make a bigger deal than what it is. Not going to look at pointing fingers.”

But swinging a helmet or helmets at opposing players should be a big deal. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for swinging Mason Rudolph‘s helmet at the quarterback’s head during a 2019 nationally televised game, and Garrett ended up serving six games. Based on the NFL’s history of ignoring joint practice fights, Donald presumably faces no discipline for a similar (or worse) transgression.

Donald was scheduled for a news conference after the session, which ended three reps early, but he did not talk Thursday, according to Klein.

“I just see guys swinging and some guys have helmets on; some don’t,” McVay said. “There’s a scrum. You just never know what can occur. And my biggest concern in just unnecessary injuries for people that we’re counting on.”

Some minor scuffles took place before the brawl that ended practice, with Bengals right tackle La'el Collins throwing a Rams’ helmet.

The Rams and Bengals seem to be fortunate someone wasn’t seriously injured, and the NFL needs to ensure that it doesn’t ever happen by punishing players under the Personal Conduct Policy.

21 responses to “Aaron Donald swings helmet at Bengals’ players during joint practice brawl

  2. If you see the video, he’s going hard. Interested in the potential fallout. That was violent.

  5. Swinging a helmet at someone should have an automatic suspension of 5 games plus a fine set at 5% of annual salary, to be donated to CTE research.

  7. Fully suspend him for the entire year. There’s no place for this. Braining a player with their own helmet should get you kicked out of the NFL forever. Lucky he didn’t hurt anyone.

  10. Garrett messed up. He should have saved that move for a joint practice and then he wouldn’t have lost a dime or missed a minute of play.

  11. Aaron Donald is a punk. He needs to be suspended one year. How many times did he choke someone last year? If he wasn’t one of the NFL’s Golden Boys, he’d already be suspended. It’s time. He was gifted his ring…now treat him like everybody else.

  13. Is it just me, or does it seem like joint practices of the Super Bowl winners and losers are just begging for fights? I mean, teams already gear up and talk a bunch of extra trash in these joint practices.

  14. This joint practice was a bad idea from the go. But the NFL smells bucks. Goes to show how little control these coaches have over their teams.

  16. Stay out of it.

    This should be handled between the two teams that setup these joint practices in the first place.

    There are already enough rules and regulation.
    Pls no more.

  17. Aaron(roid rage) Donald at it again, this dude has some serious anger issues.

  19. I don’t think the NFL has the guts to do anything about it. Maybe if it was an end of the roster type player, but they don’t have the courage to do anything to a star like Donald

  21. Don’t mess with Aaron and you won’t get the helmet. Somebody must have done something pretty bad to get that kind of response. If I were coaching one of those teams, my star players would be home.

