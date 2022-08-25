Broncos sign Jeremiah Gemmel, waive Barrington Wade

Getty Images

The Broncos made a change to their linebacking corps on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Jeremiah Gemmel. Barrington Wade was waived with an injury designation to open a spot on the 80-man roster for Gemmel.

Gemmel signed with the 49ers after going undrafted this year. He had two tackles in their first preseason game, but was one of the players waived by the team earlier this week in the second round of roster cuts.

The third and final round of cuts comes next Tuesday, so Gemmel doesn’t have much time to make a strong impression on the Broncos before they drop down to 53 players.