Bucs waive Cyril Grayson

Getty Images

The Buccaneers needed a roster spot after agreeing to terms on a deal with linebacker Genard Avery and they found it by parting ways with a wide receiver.

The team announced that they have waived Cyril Grayson on Thursday. Grayson was dropped with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed.

Grayson was a sprinter at LSU and did not play college football. He joined the Bucs in 2019 after a couple of years bouncing around offseason rosters and practice squads around the league. He has appeared in 10 games over the last three seasons and had one catch in the first two years before catching 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns last year.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman, and Jaelon Darden are some of the wideouts that remain on the roster in Tampa.