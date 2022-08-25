Colts cut Jake Verity to make room for Matt Haack

USA Today Sports

The Colts have officially added punter Matt Haack to their roster.

Haack agreed to sign with the Colts after working out for the team on Wednesday. Their projected punter for the 2022 season was Rigoberto Sanchez, but he tore his Achilles in practice on Tuesday.

The Colts did not place Sanchez on injured reserve in order to create a spot for Haack. They announced that they have waived kicker Jake Verity on Thursday.

Verity signed with the team in February and went 2-of-2 on field goals and 2-of-3 on extra points in his two preseason appearances. Rodrigo Blankenship is now the only kicker on the roster in Indianapolis.