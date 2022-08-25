Denzel Mims’ agent requests a trade for the receiver

Getty Images

The Jets used a second-round choice on receiver Denzel Mims in 2020. Heading into his third season, Mims has not broken into the starting lineup.

He is listed as the backup to Corey Davis.

That prompted his agent, Ron Slavin, to put out a statement Thursday, requesting the Jets trade Mims.

“It’s just time,” Slavin wrote. “Denzel tired in good faith, but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them. We feel at this point, a trade is our only option since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel, and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor.”

Mims received 15 snaps in the first preseason game, sixth among the team’s receivers, and caught two of five targets for 25 yards. He saw 27 snaps, which was second among the team’s wideouts, in the second preseason game and caught three of four targets for 43 yards. Mims did not start either game.

He has played 20 games with 11 starts since the Jets drafted him 59th overall and has caught 31 passes on 67 targets for 490 yards with no touchdowns.

The Jets have drafted receivers in the first two rounds each of the past two years, and Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson are listed as starters along with Davis.