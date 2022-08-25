Dion Dawkins restructures deal, Bills gain cap space

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said this week that the team would be making a move to ensure they will have some more cap space at their disposal for the regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have restructured the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins. They converted the majority of his $8.13 million base salary into a signing bonus.

As a result of the change, the Bills will gain $5.6 million in cap space. The remaining cap hit will be moved into the final two years of Dawkins’ deal in Buffalo.

Dawkins has started 74 regular season games over his five seasons with the team. If all goes according to plan, he’ll be at 91 starts by the time the 2022 season is over.

  1. What’s that sound? The window slowly closing shut into a long term cap hell.

    That’s a really late “restructure” for Buffalo before the season. I wonder who many key cuts they’ll need to make?

  3. Oh, no…..”cap hell!”

    Wake me up when the Bills struggle to sign players because of that one. Still not seeing it, though we’ve been hearing it for years now.

  4. You already shknow Double D’s going to be coming to play this year! I wish they would’ve freed up cap by resigning Poy or even rewarding Tre White with a bonus for his rehab work, but all that matters is the gang’s all back together and theyre gonna be rolling teams come January

  7. The Bills did not gain 5.6M of cap space. They borrowed 5.6M of cap space from future Bills teams. Those future teams have been disadvantaged by this move.

    Short term fixes rarely work.

