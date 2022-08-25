Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles, will meet virtually due to non-COVID illness

Getty Images

The Eagles and Dolphins were set to have two days of joint practices in Miami before playing a preseason game on Saturday, but they’ll have to settle for one day of work.

The Dolphins announced that Thursday’s session involving the two teams has been cancelled. They added that they will be meeting virtually instead of working on the field “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”

It’s unclear how the Eagles will spend the day or if there’s any similar illness concern in their organization. If there isn’t, they could presumably still hold a practice session on their own.

It is also unclear if the cancellation of Thursday’s practice will impact plans for who will play on Saturday. Joint practice reps can often take the place of game reps for certain players, but it remains to be seen if the change in plans will lead to more playing time for first-teamers this weekend.

UPDATE 7:51 a.m. ET: Per multiple reports, the Eagles will practice on Thursday.