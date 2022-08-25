Drew Pearson: Jerry Jones should listen to former players, add to Cowboys’ Ring of Honor

August 25, 2022
Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson is one of 22 people in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. He wishes there were more.

Most notably, former coach Jimmy Johnson is still not in the Ring of Honor, almost three decades after he left the team amid a falling out with owner Jerry Jones. Pearson said that’s a mistake that should be corrected, and that more broadly Jones ought to listen to people like Pearson himself and add more names to the Ring of Honor.

“Time for Jerry to put Jimmy in,” Pearson said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And [Ed] ‘Too Tall’ [Jones], Harvey Martin, Charlie Waters, John Niland. Look at their records. Come on. They’re all big contributors to Dallas Cowboys football history, as are other guys. The thing about it is we wish there was a Ring of Honor committee where we can offer suggestions to Jerry. You don’t have to do what we say; just listen to us, who we think were contributors to our success coming through the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

Pearson makes a valid point, but Jones didn’t buy the Cowboys to run the team someone else’s way. The Ring of Honor will be run Jones’ way as long as Jones owns the team.

  2. I think that after almost 30 years, if Jerry was to put Jimmy Johnson in there, Jimmy would probably tell him to pound sand.

  4. Talk to Jerry. I think you’d get farther with a man to man talk, than you will going through the media.

  5. The problem is that all the people Pearson are talking about all played for Tom Landry.
    Jones unceremoniously dumped Landry. He’s going to honor as few of Landry’s players as possible.
    It’s commendable that Pearson is advocating for the people he knows & played with. But Jones doesn’t care about Landry’s guys. Jerry would put Prescott & Elliott in the Ring tomorrow if no one points out to him that they’re still playing.

  6. “The Ring of Honor will be run Jones’ way as long as Jones owns the team.”

    True, but it’s things like this that make me, having followed the Cowboys for nearly 50 years, really not consider myself a fan anymore. I still follow them closely but rooting for them is basically rooting for Jerry given his oversize role, which I just can’t bring myself to do.

    Jerry’s most recent comments about Jimmy make me hope the Cowboys never sniff the SB again as long as Jerry owns the team.

  7. Needless to say, there are guys like Bill Belichick and Jerry Jones that have been very successful, but it seems like lots of people either love them or hate them. I can totally understand. I see the good and the bad. There is more than one way to do things, and many different ways to do it successfully. You can be a really good guy, be nice and respectful to everyone, and still be successful.

  8. Jones is an egotistical blowhard. He hasn’t won jack and he doesn’t acknowledge others contributions.
    Johnson should tell Jones to take a hike!

  10. Of course Jerrah is not going to add more players to the Ring of Honour. Since there would be almost zero players worthy of addition since he fired Jimmy Johnson, it would highlight what a blight his ownership has been on the franchise.

  11. So the guy that admits to pushing off Nate Wright at the end of the first Hail Mary has the word “Honor” rolling out of his mouth? Got it.

  12. Funny that Pearson would want more people in the ring of honor since when they got up there, he’d just PUSH them out of the way.

  14. Jerry Jones is the most egomaniacal team owner in the history of sports! He always has to be the one shining when he’s NEVER suited up for the Cowboys, my former childhood favorite team until he unceremoniously dumped Coach Tom Landry. From that day until now–I do not like that idiot! Drew Pearson is right. Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Harvey Martin and Charlie Waters should have been in their circle decades ago! Those guys ARE the Dallas Cowboys! There should be a committee and Jerry should have nothing to do with it. If you’re going to be the GM, do that! And trust others to do this ceremony work. This is another example of why they will NEVER win another title as long as he is alive! It has to be all about Jerry!

  15. Damn Drew I thought you would have figured it out by now, the Cowboys are all about Jerry Jones and nobody else.

  16. Best vid on YouTube, the Drew Pearson HOF celebration that came to a screeching halt when the phone didn’t ring.

