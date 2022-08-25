Eagles sign Josh Blackwell

Getty Images

Cornerback Josh Blackwell is getting another look from the Eagles.

Blackwell was cut loose earlier this week when the Eagles dropped their roster to 80 players, but he’s back with the team on Thursday. They had an open roster spot and filled it by re-signing Blackwell.

He initially signed with the team after going undrafted out of Duke this spring. He had four tackles in the preseason before being cut and could add to that total in the finale against the Dolphins.

Blackwell’s second stay on the active roster may be brief as the Eagles will be setting their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. He could find his way onto the practice squad after that cut happens and he’ll have a few days to make his case.