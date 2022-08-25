Giants sign Tanner Hudson

Getty Images

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning.

They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move.

Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for the Bucs over the two previous seasons. He also appeared in all four of their postseason games en route to the Super Bowl LV title.

Hudson had five catches for 67 yards with the Bucs, but did not catch any passes for the Niners last year. He did have seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games before getting cut by the NFC West club.

The Giants released Jordan Akins on Wednesday, which leaves Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen as the only other players listed as tight ends on the active roster.