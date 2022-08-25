Jacoby Brissett will start on Saturday

Getty Images

The Browns are set to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for the first 11 games of the regular season and they’ll get him some preseason work on Saturday night.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Brissett will start against the Bears to close out the preseason. Brissett did not play in either of the team’s first two preseason games, but will join most of the team’s starters on the field as the team wraps up their summer slate.

Stefanski did not specify how much everyone will play, but the game should be important for the offense to build chemistry after a summer that saw their preparation affected by the uncertainty about Deshaun Watson‘s availability. They haven’t had as much time to work with Brissett as one might like, so all the snaps he does take will be significant.

One starter who will not play is right tackle Jack Conklin, who continues to work his way back to full strength after last year’s knee injury.